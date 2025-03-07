Baltimore School of Arts celebrates 45th anniversary amidst growing threat to arts education

MOUNT VERNON — The Baltimore School for the Arts (BSA) has reached a significant milestone, celebrating 45 years of fostering creativity and artistic expression. The institution will mark the occasion with a spectacular performance and fundraiser event, Expressions 25’, showcasing the remarkable talents of its students.

Yet, this celebration comes at a pivotal moment when arts education nationwide is facing unprecedented challenges.

VIDEO: BSA celebrates 45th anniversary amidst growing threat to arts education

Despite the joy of this milestone, staff at BSA say the future of arts programs is in jeopardy. Across the country, budget cuts and dwindling resources have left many schools struggling to maintain their arts education programs.

BSA’s celebration is a reminder of the critical importance of preserving the arts, especially as arts funding in Maryland has been slashed by 75% due to changes in the state’s Blueprint for Education.

This year’s Expressions 25’ is themed "A Celebration for Transformation," reflecting not only the individual growth of BSA students but also the institution's transformation over the past 45 years. Students from a wide range of disciplines—music, theater, dance, film, and visual arts—will take center stage, each presenting their work as part of a showcase designed to raise vital funds to ensure arts education remains accessible.

“Our expressions rehearsal starts in about late January or early February, but we train year-round to be great dancers in general,” shared London Connolly, a senior dancer at BSA.

The event is more than just a performance—it’s a crucial fundraiser. The funds raised from Expressions 25’ directly support BSA’s mission to provide students with essential supplies, academic support, masterclasses, and cultural experiences that students and staff say are vital to their artistic and academic growth.

Rosiland Cauthen, Executive Director of BSA, emphasizes the importance of these programs in shaping well-rounded individuals. “In looking at the idea of transformation—from 9th grade to 12th grade, and also the transformation of the school over the years—it’s vital that we raise funds to continue these opportunities for future students,” said Cauthen.

For students like Micaiah Yarborough, a junior actor at BSA, the opportunity to develop his craft at BSA is transformative. “People come from all types of backgrounds to learn and master what they love, and the arts help them do that,” he explained.

Micaiah, who knew he wanted to act since the second grade, believes the arts offer more than just artistic skills—they prepare students for a broader world. “It makes you realize how powerful you can be in any given field,” he added.

Senior actress Lailah Jaan, who is in her final year at BSA, says the lessons she’s learned have shaped her in ways beyond just acting. “It really taught me that you have to work hard for what you want. It’s not going to be handed to you. It showed me how much I want this,” she reflected.

But beyond the personal growth of these students, there’s a greater concern that weighs heavily on the minds of faculty, staff, and students alike: the threat of further cuts to arts programs.

“Cuts to education, cuts to the arts—it's a very real thing,” Cauthen said, stressing the need for community support to bridge the gap left by shrinking budgets.

If art programs were completely eliminated, the consequences would be severe, according to BSA’s students. “A world with no arts for our students would look very bleak,” said Cauthen.

For students like Micaiah, the loss of the arts would leave a void. “It would be bland, very bland,” he said.

Lailah, too, imagined a world without the arts and painted a somber picture. “It would just be gray, honestly—the absence of color,” she said.

With this milestone year and the fundraiser’s success, BSA students, teachers, and supporters are united in their mission to ensure that arts education thrives for future generations. As the next 45 years unfold, BSA continues to prepare students for careers in the arts and beyond, while also advocating for the continued importance of arts education in schools nationwide.

The Expressions 25’ event will include several ticketed performances. For those who wish to contribute to the future of BSA and its students, donations can still be made, and opportunities for further involvement in the school’s mission are available.

For more information on how to donate or attend upcoming events, visit the Baltimore School of Artswebsite.