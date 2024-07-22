Baltimore Restaurant Week: Take a bite of Soul Street, a modern dish on Sunday supper

BALTIMORE — Slide on down to Soul Street where they're serving up the classics and favorites with a twist, like cornbread sliders.

"Here it’s thanksgiving every day,” said Ira Chase, one of the owners of Soul Street.

The modern BBQ spot is located in Little Italy. A place Chase says feels like home.

"When you were young and you had Sunday dinner and everyone sat down and ate together, that's the feeling that we want here,” said Chase.

Soul Street is one of 65 plus eateries taking part in Baltimore Restaurant Week.

"In order for us to keep these restaurants open we need to make sure we are also supporting them,” said Shelonda Stokes, Downtown Partnership of Baltimore President.

The tradition goes back 20 years. Stokes says the showcase gives a much-needed financial boost to businesses.

"I don't think people realize we're still in that post COVID trying to figure out how we can recover. Our restaurants really need us to come out and support,” said Stokes.

If you recognize some the flavors, that's because Soul Street is a blend of two restaurants that closed earlier this year, HoodFellas Bistro and RYMKS.

"Three African Americans coming together to make sure we provide this amazing culinary experience for Baltimore," said Chase.

Their vision, a restaurant that helps families put food on the table without breaking the bank.

"We do a different family meal every day of the week. So we got chicken Mondays where you get a whole chicken so you can feed your family. When you work all day you don't always have time to go home and cook a proper meal, so we want to try to make things affordable,” said Chase.

They also cater to the community.

"We cater to Baltimore City schools. I always want to show what right look likes. Baltimore has a stigma behind it and so we want to show that we are just a good a city as anyone else,” said Chase.

It's a full circle moment, from growing up in Baltimore to feeding Baltimore.

"My grandmother and mother said no I have to stay in the kitchen and help cook for the family. When you're a kid you don't like that very much but as you get older, those times you can't put a price tag on that,” said Chase.

Now his family always has a seat at the table, right at Soul Street.