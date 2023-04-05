Baltimore woman receives national honor for her volunteer work

BALTIMORE — April is National Volunteer Month. A woman from Baltimore received an award for her volunteer work with young people.

Beth Lentz was recognized by the Young Marines National Headquarters. She was named the Division 2 Young Marines Adult Volunteer of the Year.

YMNH is a nonprofit, that is in forty different states. The goal of the organization is develop youth education and leadership development programs. It is a way for kids to get on the right track immerse themselves in a positive disciplined outlet. The program is known as the Young Marines.

However, they are not affiliated with the armed services, but use the Marine Corps dynamics to help the youth grow and become the best they can be.

Lentz, is an adult volunteer who has helped many kids reach their potential. She is the executive officer for the Hamilton Young Marines located in Baltimore, Maryland.

"I am thrilled to be recognized for my efforts, but I really do it for the kids. They are the reason for my hard work. I am dedicated to seeing them thrive," said Lentz.

Lentz, with the other five division adult volunteers of the year for the top national honor, Young Marines National Adult Volunteer of the Year, will be honored on April 22, 2023 at the Young Marines Awards Banquet in Dale City, Virginia.

For more information about the Hamilton Young Marines, visit the website here.