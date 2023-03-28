Baltimore nonprofit hosts resource event for people struggling financially

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City residents who are in need of financial assistance, are encouraged to attend a community resource event.

This event will not only help people who rely on SNAP benefits, but it offers a variety of resources for anyone struggling.

Baltimoreans who need support with anything from water bill payments, to renters tax credits, and SNAP benefits can get financial help on Tuesday.

Since March 1, SNAP benefits returned to prepandemic levels. According to the Maryland Department of Human Services, SNAP benefits dropped by an average of $170 per month. The program kept families afloat during the pandemic, but now that extra allotment is gone, and with rising inflation, some people are at a loss.

Leaders with the Saint Mary's Outreach Center have support available for residents. Saint Mary's is a nonprofit who helps older adults live self-sufficiently.

The goal of the free event is to build a stronger community by working together to bridge the gaps.

"We care about our community. If we stick together, and help our neighbors, we can build a better city," said Veronica Jones, Program Director St. Mary’s Outreach Center.

The event runs from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.