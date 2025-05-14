Baltimore nonprofit HeartSmiles celebrates first college graduate, continues mission to empower youth

WEST BALTIMORE — In a West Baltimore neighborhood often defined by its challenges, one organization is rewriting the narrative — one young life at a time. HeartSmiles, a nonprofit born out of pain following the Freddie Gray unrest, is now celebrating a significant milestone: its first college graduate.

The organization will honor its youth on May 17 during Youth Success Day, marking achievements that include the recent graduation of Young Elder from Coppin State University.

VIDEO: Baltimore nonprofit HeartSmiles celebrates first college graduate Baltimore nonprofit HeartSmiles celebrates first college graduate

"It was personal to me because 21217 is where I grew up, and that's where the riots started, so...and I'm just looking at it like, 'Where are the leaders?'" said Joni Holifield, founder of HeartSmiles.

And so she became one. Holifield created the program to nurture young leaders in the community.

"HeartSmiles is all about youth success, helping young people discover and their version of success regardless of what that looks like," Holifield said.

Over 5,000 youth participate in the program in their own way. Holifield calls them ""Heartbeats"—reminding them daily that their dreams matter, and so do they.

"Some young people have had a goal of getting their GED, and that has been truly exciting; some have had a goal of going to college, and that has also been exciting, and some have had a goal of breaking generational cycles of poverty, and that has been amazing to watch to see them try and make their dreams a reality," Holifield said.

That reality is coming true for Young Elder, who recently graduated from Coppin State University — a defining moment not just for her but for the entire HeartSmiles family.

"It gave me a hope for the future that, despite the systems that are working against me tirelessly, I have a place where somebody cares about me and somebody—not just one person but a community of people are going to sacrifice and pour into me so I can be successful," Elder said.

Her achievement demonstrates what's possible when love, mentorship, and opportunity meet.

"I feel obligated to continue to serve. I have a high title to uphold, so I'm honored, and I wouldn't have been the first Heartbeat graduate without Heartsmiles," Elder said.

On Youth Success Day, HeartSmiles isn't just honoring students like Young Elder but all youth in Baltimore striving to be leaders and make a change.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

