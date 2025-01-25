Baltimore is experiencing a surge in water main breaks due to changing temperatures

BALTIMORE — As the city grapples with frigid temperatures this week, the Department of Public Works (DPW) has found itself inundated with reports of water main breaks.

Over the past week alone, the department has responded to more than 130 incidents, highlighting the challenges that extreme winter weather brings to urban infrastructure.

On Friday morning, another water main broke on Evesham Avenue in North Baltimore, leaving residents shocked and concerned. Water rushed down the streets, sparking anxiety about potential damaging aftereffects in the community.

“This is not a typical day in the neighborhood if you will,” said resident Sarah Leising, highlighting the sudden disruption in their daily lives.

Diane Rafferty, another resident, described the scene, stating, “At that time it was rushing like a river, much much stronger than this.”

The urgency of the situation was made clear when Theresa Baskerville recounted the initial surprise, saying, “We got a call and then we saw the video and then we were like ‘Oh my God, what in the world is happening.’”

As temperatures fluctuate, the city has seen an unprecedented number of water main break calls, leading to longer response times.

“The first time I couldn’t get through, the second time I was able to get through... they’ll get somebody out as soon as they can,” said Baskerville. Residents report being advised that crews are working extended hours, often up to 18-hour shifts, to keep up with the crisis.

Heightening concerns for residents is a sinkhole that has developed in the area, with rising fears that dropping temperatures could result in icy conditions. Many in the community are worried about the potential loss of water during ongoing repairs. Leising said, “I have a seven-year-old daughter and pets and they all need water.”

With the threat of extended outages, residents have taken proactive steps to ensure they have enough water. “I’ve been filling up buckets of water in case we’re out for a few days, just in case,” added Rafferty.

As the city continues to combat the frigid weather and its challenges to infrastructure, residents are encouraged to report any water main breaks, leaks, or related issues by calling 311.