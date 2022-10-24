Baltimore experienced another violent weekend that left one person dead

BALTIMORE — Multiple people were shot this week, as Baltimore experienced another violent weekend. Police are investigating five separate shootings. One of them involved a 35-year-old man who was shot in the head. Officials declared him dead on the scene.

It happened last night around 10 p.m. in East Baltimore on Normal Avenue. Police haven't released the name of the 35-year-old man who was shot and killed, but they are asking anyone who might’ve seen or heard anything to contact their local law enforcement.

Police are also investigating four other shootings that took place on South Charles Street, Grace Court, Elbank Avenue, and 31st Street.

The adults who were shot are expected to survive, but those who live in the city say enough is enough.

Wallace Edwards, who grew up in East Baltimore, says jail is no joke, and he wants people to know violence is never the answer, because a bullet can end two lives. The person it hits and the person who pulls it.

"The best response is no response. People don't want to go to no jail. There’s no hope in that. They tell you to sit down, lay down. That's not how a human being lives. So, to avoid that you got to do other things, positive things and inspirational things," said Edwards.

Gun violence continues to be a trend in Baltimore. So far this month, police have confirmed 45 shootings, 18 of which were deadly.

One resident who wanted to remain anonymous believes that in order for Baltimore to change, parents need to change.

"It starts at home people have to want to change for themselves. Can't nobody do it for you."

Officials are still looking for any suspects involved in the weekend shootings. If anyone has information, you can report it anonymously through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.