Baltimore County schools face budget cuts that could increase class sizes

Baltimore County Public Schools is warning families of another challenging budget year that could lead to larger class sizes as the district works to close a significant gap.

Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers presented a nearly $2.5 billion budget proposal that would eliminate about 600 positions, mostly vacant roles, to address the funding shortfall. Rogers emphasized that the cuts will not include layoffs or furloughs for current staff members.

The budget challenges stem from declining enrollment and reduced state and federal funding support. Many families are expressing concern about whether fewer staff members will result in larger class sizes for their children.

"I think what we say to families is that no matter what the class size is, we're going to remain steadfast in our focus on providing high-quality instruction and care to all of our students," Rogers said.

Despite the budget constraints, Rogers said the district is prioritizing support for young learners, academic achievement initiatives, and staff compensation improvements.

The school board will hold a public comment session on January 20th to gather community input on the proposed budget.

Board members expect to vote on the final budget in February.