Baltimore County residents voice expectations for new executive amid upcoming vacancy

BALTIMORE COUNTY — As the position of Baltimore County Executive prepares to become vacant in January, community members gathered Tuesday night to express their expectations for the new leader. Over 70 residents signed up to share their thoughts on the qualities they desire in a caretaker for the county.

The crowded meeting drew attention to critical issues affecting the community, with many speakers emphasizing their desire for a new executive who is ethical and accountable.

Meg O’Hare, a resident of Carney, highlighted the importance of integrity. “I want somebody who is ethical and not touched by scandal and believes in the office of the inspector general because everybody needs to be held accountable,” she said.

Public safety emerged as a significant concern during discussions, with residents voicing apprehensions about safety across the county. “If people don’t feel safe, they’re not gonna live in Baltimore County,” O’Hare warned, noting that safety issues are not confined to lower-income neighborhoods alone.

Former library employee Nicole Dvorak advocated for fair compensation for public employees, stating, “A county executive should support public employees making at least $65,000 a year across positions across departments, including the library system.” She emphasized that many public workers currently struggle with wages below the living wage, calling for a minimum qualification that supports these essential workers.

Experience in local government was also cited as a crucial qualification by several speakers. Former two-term Baltimore County Executive Don Hutchison emphasized that the role is complex and requires a significant understanding of local governance. “It is an enormous job and it’s very difficult for someone who has not had the experience to walk in and do it,” he explained.

Hutchison also addressed the term "caretaker executive," suggesting it undermines the significant responsibilities associated with the role. “This is a two-year tenure. This is a real job with real responsibilities, and the executive has to understand what powers are and has to be a good decision-maker,” he stated.

While the position calls for the candidate to only fill the seat for two years and not seek reelection, residents conveyed that the length of time the new executive stays in office matters less than their ability to effectively address community concerns. O’Hare expressed, “I could care less whether they’re there for two years or six years,” while Dvorak added, “We need a decent person; I don’t care if they run after this.”

Currently, there are 12 candidates vying for the position. However, if none secure four of the seven votes from the council, County Administrator D’Andrea Walker will step in to fill the role.