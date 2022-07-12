Baltimore County Police walk with community residents to address concerns

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore County Police Department walked a mile in residents shoes to strengthen community relations.

Baltimore County Police laced up their sneakers to walk throughout Liberty Road. Officers got to see the community from a different perspective and learn about the needs of the area. Residents got the chance to learn more about the police and their intentions.

"I think the police should know their community and the people they pretty much serve and the community should feel comfortable approaching law enforcement," said Therman Reed, member of Randallstown NAACP.

The walk was about 30 minutes, as law enforcement stopped on various blocks to address the concerns of the community.

#BCoPD members teamed up with residents this evening for a community walk through #Randallstown. What a nice night for a walk and some great conversation!! #CommunityPolicing pic.twitter.com/Yo3fXZbhM4 — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) July 12, 2022

One of the major concerns people spoke about was the drug activity at a local gas station. Community members called on the police to take action.

"When we hear any concerns, particularly about a business, we take that information back and we obviously do a deep dive into it to find out what some of the incidents. Then we put a strategy together. We want good businesses to continue to function," said Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt.

Officials said people should expect to see more community initiatives to strengthen community relations.

