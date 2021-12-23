Baltimore County Police investigating the stabbing death of 19-year-old

OWINGS MILLS, Md — Baltimore County Police are investigating the stabbing death of a 19 year old in an Owings Mills apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbors tell WMAR2 News they came home yesterday to find this apartment building surrounded by police all to learn a 19 year old was stabbed by his apparent girlfriend, one they described as suspicious and paranoid when they saw her.

"When I came home from work yesterday the cop cars were still here but the ambulance in the fire truck were gone.

A neighbor saw this crime scene just outside of her front door.

"I told them I said I wonder if it had something to do with the young lady that I saw and they were like 'no no no' just blowing it off and I got to work today and I was having a conversation with some of the people at work and come to find out it was a young lady that stabbed her boyfriend to death," shared one neighbor.

She tells WMAR-2 news she vividly remembers seeing an unfamiliar face near her home before the murder....

"I was admiring her shoes when I was getting out the car so that's what made me end up having eye contact with her and she was looking at me like very...very weird. It was just like nobody looks at people that they don't know. She looked at me like she wanted to say something but she didnt say anything and then she just looked at me up and down like I was wondering what she was doing but I wasn't. I was just in my world. She seemed like kinda paranoid like 'What is she doing, why is she around here' and I'm like I live here, you don't," she recalled.

Neighbors consider the area safe because it was an isolated incident.

"I'm not scared or anything but it makes me glad I pay attention who I know in the neighborhood and who I see on the regular in the neighborhood because that's important," said a resident.

But the stabbing has folks we spoke with ready to pack their bags and move away after making note of some serious security concerns.

"I cant wait until I move in February. I'm serious because that's very dangerous because we don't have those little fobs in our community so technically anyone can just walk into the actual buildings themselves and granted we have our locks on the doors but that's just it and no one sent an email or a letter telling us something like that happened in the community," said another resident.

Now 2021 has already been a record year for homicides in Baltimore County and neighbors tell us whats sticking most with this one is that it happened so close to Christmas.