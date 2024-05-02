Baltimore County Police are hosting a film screening to raise awareness about PTSD

BALTIMORE COUNTY — First responders are there for us during our worst moments.

As a result, many suffer from years of trauma.

Now, the Baltimore County Police Department wants to raise awareness of the issue.

The department will be screening the documentary PTSD 911 on May 15.

The film explores the lives of first responders and the trauma they face on the job.

The Baltimore County Police Department’s Peer Support & Wellness Team wants to show the film to start a dialogue.

The film tells the stories of three people: a firefighter, a dispatcher and a police officer.

One of the people featured is Desiree Palmer, a police officer in Maryland.

Conrad Weaver, the film director, got the chance to do a ride along with Palmer to get a first hand look at what she has to deal with on a daily basis.

Weaver learned right away PTSD was prevalent in the first responder community.

He also learned many agencies don't always offer support for trauma.

Many first responders had to go elsewhere to seek help.

The film highlights their struggles, but also shares what some agencies are starting to do to adress their mental health.

"Today we see alcoholism is huge in the first responder community. And also, as a result of that, suicide is big in the first responder community. We really hope that this film can help shed light on that to help lower those suicide rates," said Weaver.

Sergeant John Haddaway from the Baltimore County Police Department knew right away he wanted to bring the film to Baltimore County.

He is hoping the film starts a dialogue within the first responder community.

Sergeant Haddaway says their peer support and wellness team is there to assist officers after critical incidents.

The film screening will be on May 15 at the Gordon Center of performing arts in Owings Mills.

The screening starts at 7 p.m.

After the screening, there will be a panel featuring different first responders.

