Baltimore City Police are investigating multiple weekend shootings

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police are investigating multiple shootings that occurred over the weekend.

Homicide detectives are still investigating in some of those incidents.

Sunday

On Sunday around 5:45 p.m., near South Broadway and Eastern Avenue in Fells Point, officers located two 21-year-old men.

One had been shot multiple times.

The other had graze wounds.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, but there's no word on their conditions.

About an hour earlier, there was a shooting in Southwest Baltimore.

A 22-year-old man was shot multiple times near West Lombard and South Schroeder Streets.

The victim went to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Due to his injuries, homicide detectives were notified.

Saturday

On Saturday, officers were called to the 200 block of Marion Street in downtown Baltimore.

They found a man who had been shot multiples times and was unresponsive.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

There was also a police-involved shooting in downtown Baltimore Saturday.

Police say a 35-year-old woman shot at another woman Saturday afternoon on East Redwood Street.

The bullet grazed the 31-year-old victim in the head.

The suspect later fired her weapon at an off-duty police officer. The officer returned fire.

Neither the officer or the suspect was hit.

The suspect was taken into custody.

If you have any information on any of the shootings, you can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7 lock up.