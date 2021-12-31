Baltimore city councilman believes larger reward for tips on homicides, shootings will help police solve more cases

BALTIMORE — Baltimore city councilman Yitzy Schleifer believes the additional funding for Metro Crime Stoppers will lead to more people willing to come forward with information on homicides and shootings.

“In Baltimore city…you have a greater than 50% chance at getting away with murder and a greater than 75% chance at getting away with a shooting in the city and those numbers are unacceptable,” Schleifer said.

Mayor Brandon Scott announced Thursday the city will allocate 100,000 in funding for Metro Crime Stoppers. The reward for tips on homicides will now increase to up to $6,000 and $8,000 for murders involving an illegal gun.

“It is important that we make sure folks are appropriately rewarded for coming forward,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “This will encourage residents to participate in building and shaping a new sense of community focused on healing and accountability — rather than this anti snitching culture that has failed so many of our residents.”

Schleilfer said a fear of retaliation has long led to witnesses being unwilling to help in police investigations. But he said providing a larger reward to call in tips anonymously will hopefully lead to more criminals off the streets and justice for mourning families.

“We know reward funds work. We know when there is a large reward offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of suspects in homicides and shootings that people come forward with information. People who saw something say something,” he said.