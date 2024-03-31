Baltimore city church ushers generations of women pastors

BALTIMORE — When you step into Liberty Grace Church of God for Sunday service, you’re surrounded by a congregation that is supported by women.

Minister Miya King is continuing her grandmother’s legacy. Pastor Eunice King founded the church in 1978.

“My grandmother was strong enough to step out in a time when women weren’t able to preach in pulpits. I’ll never forget the blood, sweat and tears that she’s put in this place,” said Minister King.

Women make up 60% of the average congregation, according to the Pew Research Center. However, they have long been kept out of pastoral roles in the church.

“Often times as women we are looked as emotional beings but I was able to see her in a role that required strength,” said Minister King.

Miya was 20 years old when her grandmother died.

“I have the blood of a survivor in my veins. I believe that she knew this day would come. I am emotional that she is not able to see this journey in the living but in her passing her legacy continues. I know for a fact that she would be immensely proud of me,” said Minister King.

She’s looking to step in as head pastor after her grandmother and father.

“It touches my heart in multiple ways. It’s as if I’m the man in the middle. Between 2 generations, helping my mother and helping her [Miya] grow. The church has been on their backs all along. All along. Church can't survive without women. So why shouldn’t they have leadership roles. This church advocates for women leadership for women preachers. And as long as there’s breath in my body they will,” said Pastor Terris King.

They’re seeing the conversation shift from “should women be allowed to preach” to “how can we support them in the role”. Miya is a mother, minister, and works a full time job outside of the church.

“Women are not pushed into leadership roles because they are instinctually in charge of their households when it comes to their children and their families. And you have to find a shift. We will make more disciples whether the men are there or not. That’s what women are. We are strong. We are titanium steel.” said Minister King.

