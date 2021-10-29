Authorities investigate the death of a missing man from Baltimore County

BALTIMORE — Authorities investigate the death of a Baltimore county man that went missing in late September.

On October 4, 2021, at 6:05 p.m., officers arrived to the 3400 block of Paton Avenue an unidentified person who had been pronounced deceased by medics.

The remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause of death and to be positively identified.

On October 26, the victim was identified as 22-year-old Faruq Osilalu of Baltimore County. Mr. Osilalu was reported missing by family members on September 27.

At this time, this death is being investigated as a questionable death and detectives ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.