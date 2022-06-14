At least five homes, 4 vacant involved in South Baltimore fire

BALTIMORE — No one was injured in a large fire early Tuesday morning.

The Baltimore City Fire Department says crews responded to a 3-alarm fire in the 3600 block of S. Hanover Street. The fire department says five homes were involved, four of them were vacant. One of those buildings partially collapsed.

The fire department says no one, including firefighters were injured because of how the crew put out the fire.

"The way we handle vacant homes is always going to be on the forefront of our mind," Blairs Adams, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore City Fire Department said. "The way we handle vacant homes is always going to be on the forefront of our mind. When we arrived, we had vacant homes that were fully involved, we immediately began an exterior operation so we did not have any of our members have interior operations fight this fire."

Crews from Anne Arundel County are assisting with this fire. Crews say they had to cut power in the area because of burning wires.

Since 4:30am, #BCFD has been on the 3600 blk of S. Hanover St w/multiple homes on fire. A total of 5 homes: 4 vacant and 1 occupied are involved, with a partial collapse. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/VOJYZQsweC — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) June 14, 2022