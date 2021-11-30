Arrest made in attempted ATM theft in Anne Arundel County

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — One man is arrested and police are looking for two more in connection with an attempted ATM theft in Glen Burnie.

It happened at 5:30 a.m. Monday at the Walgreens at 7953 Crain Highway.

Anne Arundel County Police said three men in a truck rammed the front entrance of the business in an attempt to steal the ATM.

When police showed up, the men drove off in a white Ford E-350, that they later learned had been stolen from Baltimore.

Police followed the van until it stopped on Dundalk Avenue in Dundalk. That's when the three men jumped out and ran away but police arrested one of them.

He has been identified as Arteze Lang, 29, of Baltimore. Police are still looking for the other two men.

Eastern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6135. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

This is the second attempted ATM theft in Anne Arundel County this month.

The SECU Credit Union in Glen Burnie was hit earlier in the month. The thieves left empty handed and the ATM was found in an adjacent parking lot.