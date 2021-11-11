ATM thieves target credit union in Glen Burnie, may have struck again in Odenton

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — ATM thefts may be one of the crimes of choice recently throughout the region, but not all of them resemble the work of professionals.

Just before four o’clock in the morning on Thursday, would-be thieves pulled a machine out of the drive-thru at the SECU Credit Union in Glen Burnie and left empty-handed as police arrived.

“That ATM was located in an adjacent parking lot,” said Anne Arundel County Police Lt. Jacklyn Davis. “It appears the suspects had attempted to get into that ATM, but were unable to do so.”

Officers also spotted four potential suspects fleeing the scene in a gray Dodge Charger, but broke off their pursuit when it reached a dangerously-high speed.

In yet another sign that the wayward heist may have been the work of amateurs.

“We recovered a stolen truck in the area that came back to an address in Odenton,” said Davis. “Subsequently, the BB&T Bank in Odenton had an ATM that had also been tampered with. Right now, detectives are working together to confirm if the stolen truck is related both of those attempted ATM thefts.”

If you have any information about either of the attempted thefts, you’re asked to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.