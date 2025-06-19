Armed robbery victim, neighbors in Upper Fells upping reward to catch suspects, send a message

BALTIMORE, Md. — The people who live on the 400 block of South Regester Street are refusing to take this lying down.

"We want to show with a swift and fierce response that they picked the wrong block," Nick Briggs said.

"We’re just trying to make as much of a stink about it as possible and get the police super engaged so they get caught and we send a message like, do not do this in my community," Nick Webb told WMAR-2 News.

Last Wednesday night, Nick Webb was unloading items from his car when he was robbed at gunpoint by a man, accompanied by a woman helping him.

At the sound of Webb's shouts, the neighbor across the street, Nick Briggs, jumped off his couch and opened the door.

"There's a guy with a gun to the back of my neighbor's head," Briggs recalled.

The assailant told him to get back inside, but instead, he got loud - causing the pair to run off. The thieves made off with Webb's car keys and wallet. But if it hadn't been for Briggs, Webb says it probably would've been worse.

"I think they would've taken my car if not for him," Webb said.

Briggs' act of neighborly defiance was only the first.

"The next day a few neighbors and I took off work and we walked around collecting footage to figure out where these people came from, where they went, try to get really clear shots. We got some actually really good footage of them." That footage can be viewed in the video linked to this article.

Now they're hoping more attention - and more reward money - help lead police to an arrest. Webb and his neighbors started a GoFundMe to increase the reward offered by Metro Crime Stoppers. It's already raised close to $3,000.

"So I donated everything I'm out from the robbery with the deductible from the car insurance and what was in my wallet. But some of my neighbors donated a lot. Like, they have a huge stake in this," Webb said.

"We just want to show that look, we band together, we take this very seriously. If you mess with us, then the response is going to be incredible," Briggs told WMAR-2 News.

