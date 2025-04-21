Archbishop, Baltimore Catholics reflect on Pope's passing

BALTIMORE, Md. — "The last thing he did was to visit with his people going through the crowds in Rome yesterday to bless them. How typical of this great pastor," Archbishop William Lori told WMAR-2 News on Monday.

He said, in hindsight, Pope Francis' final public appearance on Easter Sunday was a fitting farewell.

"It's of course impossible for me to know this exactly, but I think when people are nearer to death, they have a sense of it. I think the Holy Father knew that his time was short," Archbishop Lori said. You can read his official statement here.

As a symbol of mourning, black bunting was draped outside the Archdiocese of Baltimore's Catholic Center on Monday. Before attending Mass at the Baltimore Basilica, churchgoers were responding to the news of the pope's passing in different ways.

"I think it's very good timing that on Easter, he departs this veil. So may he rest in peace, and we all go forward," Doug Davis told WMAR-2 News.

"A little shocked," Manuel Alcantar said. "Pope Francis was the first pope I grew up with in my adult life, so a little sad."

"I tell my son actually Father Francisco, Pope Francisco is lucky because he's with God now," Connie Chauca said as she walked into the cathedral with her young son.

"I came back to the church after a long time, because we have a really progressive pope. Or we had a really progressive pope, and I guess it's just disappointing because you don't know what direction that we're gonna go in now," Jacob Sweitzer said, adding he feels hope for the future. "It’s a good opportunity for the Catholic Church to keep down the same path the Pope Francis paved for us."

The Archbishop says one of the hallmarks of Pope Francis's ministry was evangelization - reaching those who want to reconnect with their faith, or who are finding it for the first time. He hopes people honor his memory by continuing that mission.

"One of the things going on right now is a resurgence of faith among young people, young adults. We're seeing it in our urban parishes, and I think the Holy Father would want us to be doubly vigorous in throwing open wide our doors in welcome but also in going to where the people are," Archbishop Lori told WMAR-2 News.

"He was a very compassionate pope. A lot of people did not particularly agree with his thoughts, but if you think and you read the scriptures, Jesus didn't hold back either. He had quite a few controversial opinions at the time back in his day, when he was on this Earth," Doug Davis said.

Archbishop Lori plans to attend the funeral. The date has not been announced yet, but is traditionally held four to six days after a pope's death.