Apple's new update turns AirPods into over-the-counter hearing aids

Apple has recently launched a groundbreaking update for select AirPods, transforming them into fully functioning over-the-counter hearing aids.

This innovative feature, available exclusively for the AirPods Pro 2, raises the question: How does it work, who can benefit from it, and could it potentially replace traditional hearing aids?

The update allows users to utilize their AirPods to assist with hearing, making it a notable advancement in accessibility for those with hearing loss. Marianne Demsky, a retired teacher from Glen Burnie who has experienced gradual hearing loss over the last 30 years, shared her journey.

“I couldn’t hear my students,” she recalls, prompting her to seek a hearing test. After trying out various hearing aids, she expressed some limitations with the AirPods' feature.

“As soon as I heard about the six-hour battery life, I thought, ‘That’s not for me.’ I need something that lasts all day,” she said.

Britney Ometz, owner and audiologist at Anne Arundel Audiology, acknowledges the benefits of this update.

“Many people already have access to Apple products, so this development increases accessibility,” she stated. This added function could help reduce the stigma around hearing aids, as users are already familiar with wearing AirPods.

Ometz notes, however, that the update has its limitations. “The six-hour battery life means it may not be suitable for someone who needs hearing assistance throughout the day,” she cautioned.

The AirPods can be particularly useful in settings where individuals experience minimal hearing loss and could use a little extra help. “If you’re in a meeting or sitting further back, that would be a good time to use the AirPods,” Ometz suggested.

Despite the innovative nature of this update, health professionals emphasize that it doesn’t replace the need to visit an audiologist. Hearing loss can sometimes be linked to other issues, such as built-up earwax, which requires professional evaluation.

Among its features, the new update allows users to upload an audiology test directly to their phone, enabling the AirPods to adjust sound settings based on individual hearing needs. Additionally, the AirPods can perform a hearing test to identify frequencies that the user may not be able to hear.

For those interested in using the AirPods in social settings, Ometz highlighted their functionality: "If you’re wearing them at a concert, you can still hear the music while reducing harmful noise levels.”

As this update is limited to AirPods Pro 2 devices, those without the technology or experiencing significant hearing difficulties are still encouraged to consult a medical expert for traditional hearing aids.