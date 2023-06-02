Anti violence organizations urge people to participate in "Wear Orange Weekend"

BALTIMORE — National Gun Violence day, also known as wear orange day. Is an effort used to raise awareness and take action against the senseless gun violence.
There will be various events happening this weekend where people can learn more about ending gun violence and supporting victims.
National Gun Violence day is followed by, wear orange weekend, the event first began on June 2, 2015, teenagers in Chicago, wanted to honor their friend, Hadiya, after she was shot and killed.
Each of her friends gathered in orange to protest against the violence, and their efforts made a long lasting impact as various states now participate in wear orange weekend.
Advocates ask people to attend an event where residents can demand change. According to safety experts last year was one of the deadliest years on record for gun violence in the united states.
Locally in baltimore, many people can attest to that. Baltimore police say last year 333 homicides occurred. Some of the victims were children.
Afew weeks ago WMAR 2-News spoke with anti violence organizations who continue to carry the same message and encourage people to get involved.
"I'm passionate about the healing. I'm passionate about people having safe spaces to resolve their conflict. I'm passionate about people learning conflict management skills because conflict is inevitable but violence is not necessarily inevitable. We don’t have to be violent just because we have conflict," said erricka bridgeford.
View some event you can attend below:
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY
WHAT: Make Your Own Soulbox with Anne Arundel Gun Violence Intervention Team
WHERE: Michael E. Busch Library, 1410 West St, Annapolis
WHEN: June 2, 10:00am-4:00pm
BALTIMORE COUNTY
WHAT: Baltimore County-Wear Orange Proclamation Reading
WHERE: Baltimore County Historic Courthouse, 400 Washington Ave, Baltimore
WHEN: June 2, 11:00am
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
WHAT: County Council Wear Orange Proclamation Presentation
WHERE: Montgomery County Council, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville
WHEN: June 2, 2:00pm
UPPER SHORE
WHAT: Upper Shore Wear Orange at Stam’s Luncheonette
WHERE: 215 High St, Chestertown
WHEN: June 2, 5:00pm
HOWARD COUNTY
WHAT: Howard County Wear Orange Proclamation Reading
WHERE: George Howard Building, 3530 Court House Dr, Ellicott City
WHEN: June 2, 6:00pm
*Maryland Moms Demand Action Spokesperson available
BALTIMORE CITY
WHAT: Family Survivor Network Wear Orange and Community Family Fun
WHERE: Family Survivor Network, 1706 Laurens St, Baltimore
WHEN: June 3, 11:00am-2:00pm
WHAT: Kevin L. Cooper Foundation Wear Orange Event
WHERE: Kev's Garden of Peace, 300 Font Hill Ave, Baltimore
WHEN: June 3, 2:00pm-4:00pm
WHAT: Let’s Thrive Baltimore Wear Orange Healing Nature Trail Project
WHERE: Harlem Park, 1416 W Lafayette Ave, Baltimore
WHEN: June 3, 4:00pm-7:00pm
HARFORD COUNTY
WHAT: Harford County Wear Orange Community Cleanup & Memorial Garden
WHERE: Edgewood Community and Recreation Center, 1980 Brookside Dr, Edgewood,
WHEN: June 3, 9:00am-12:00pm
FREDERICK COUNTY
WHAT: Wear Orange Awareness Event with The Heartly House
WHERE: Hill Street Park Pavillion, 100 Hill St, Frederick
WHEN: June 3, 10:00am
MONTGOMERY COUNTY
WHAT: Wear Orange Meeting and Community Clean-Up
WHERE: Johnson’s Local Park, 18000 Washington Grove Ln, Gaithersburg
WHEN: June 3, 10:00am
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY
WHAT: Wear Orange Tabling at Bowie Fest
WHERE: Allen Pond Park, 3330 Northview Dr, Bowie
WHEN: June 3, 11:00am
HOWARD COUNTY
WHAT: Wear Orange: A Service for Gun Violence Awareness
WHERE: Owen Brown Interfaith Center, 7246 Cradlerock Way, Columbia
WHEN: June 4, 10:00am
WHAT: Wear Orange Coffee/Social Hour
WHERE: Owen Brown Interfaith Center, 7246 Cradlerock Way, Columbia
WHEN: June 4, 11:30am
WHAT: Flower Planting & Labyrinth Walk
WHERE: Owen Brown Interfaith Center, 7246 Cradlerock Way, Columbia
WHEN: June 4, 1pm
UPPER SHORE
WHAT: Wear Orange Easton
WHERE: Talbot County Courthouse, 11 N Washington St, Easton
WHEN: June 4, 11:00am
*Maryland Moms Demand Action Spokesperson available
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY
WHAT: Wear Orange Picnic with No Harm VIP
WHERE: Pip Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Ln, Annapolis
WHEN: June 4, 3:00pm