Anti violence organizations urge people to participate in "Wear Orange Weekend"

BALTIMORE — National Gun Violence day, also known as wear orange day. Is an effort used to raise awareness and take action against the senseless gun violence.

There will be various events happening this weekend where people can learn more about ending gun violence and supporting victims.

National Gun Violence day is followed by, wear orange weekend, the event first began on June 2, 2015, teenagers in Chicago, wanted to honor their friend, Hadiya, after she was shot and killed.

Each of her friends gathered in orange to protest against the violence, and their efforts made a long lasting impact as various states now participate in wear orange weekend.

Advocates ask people to attend an event where residents can demand change. According to safety experts last year was one of the deadliest years on record for gun violence in the united states.

Locally in baltimore, many people can attest to that. Baltimore police say last year 333 homicides occurred. Some of the victims were children.

Afew weeks ago WMAR 2-News spoke with anti violence organizations who continue to carry the same message and encourage people to get involved.

"I'm passionate about the healing. I'm passionate about people having safe spaces to resolve their conflict. I'm passionate about people learning conflict management skills because conflict is inevitable but violence is not necessarily inevitable. We don’t have to be violent just because we have conflict," said erricka bridgeford.

View some event you can attend below:

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY

WHAT: Make Your Own Soulbox with Anne Arundel Gun Violence Intervention Team

WHERE: Michael E. Busch Library, 1410 West St, Annapolis

WHEN: June 2, 10:00am-4:00pm

BALTIMORE COUNTY

WHAT: Baltimore County-Wear Orange Proclamation Reading

WHERE: Baltimore County Historic Courthouse, 400 Washington Ave, Baltimore

WHEN: June 2, 11:00am

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

WHAT: County Council Wear Orange Proclamation Presentation

WHERE: Montgomery County Council, 100 Maryland Ave, Rockville

WHEN: June 2, 2:00pm

UPPER SHORE

WHAT: Upper Shore Wear Orange at Stam’s Luncheonette

WHERE: 215 High St, Chestertown

WHEN: June 2, 5:00pm

HOWARD COUNTY

WHAT: Howard County Wear Orange Proclamation Reading

WHERE: George Howard Building, 3530 Court House Dr, Ellicott City

WHEN: June 2, 6:00pm

*Maryland Moms Demand Action Spokesperson available

BALTIMORE CITY

WHAT: Family Survivor Network Wear Orange and Community Family Fun

WHERE: Family Survivor Network, 1706 Laurens St, Baltimore

WHEN: June 3, 11:00am-2:00pm

WHAT: Kevin L. Cooper Foundation Wear Orange Event

WHERE: Kev's Garden of Peace, 300 Font Hill Ave, Baltimore

WHEN: June 3, 2:00pm-4:00pm

WHAT: Let’s Thrive Baltimore Wear Orange Healing Nature Trail Project

WHERE: Harlem Park, 1416 W Lafayette Ave, Baltimore

WHEN: June 3, 4:00pm-7:00pm

HARFORD COUNTY

WHAT: Harford County Wear Orange Community Cleanup & Memorial Garden

WHERE: Edgewood Community and Recreation Center, 1980 Brookside Dr, Edgewood,

WHEN: June 3, 9:00am-12:00pm

FREDERICK COUNTY

WHAT: Wear Orange Awareness Event with The Heartly House

WHERE: Hill Street Park Pavillion, 100 Hill St, Frederick

WHEN: June 3, 10:00am

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

WHAT: Wear Orange Meeting and Community Clean-Up

WHERE: Johnson’s Local Park, 18000 Washington Grove Ln, Gaithersburg

WHEN: June 3, 10:00am

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY

WHAT: Wear Orange Tabling at Bowie Fest

WHERE: Allen Pond Park, 3330 Northview Dr, Bowie

WHEN: June 3, 11:00am

HOWARD COUNTY

WHAT: Wear Orange: A Service for Gun Violence Awareness

WHERE: Owen Brown Interfaith Center, 7246 Cradlerock Way, Columbia

WHEN: June 4, 10:00am

WHAT: Wear Orange Coffee/Social Hour

WHERE: Owen Brown Interfaith Center, 7246 Cradlerock Way, Columbia

WHEN: June 4, 11:30am

WHAT: Flower Planting & Labyrinth Walk

WHERE: Owen Brown Interfaith Center, 7246 Cradlerock Way, Columbia

WHEN: June 4, 1pm

UPPER SHORE

WHAT: Wear Orange Easton

WHERE: Talbot County Courthouse, 11 N Washington St, Easton

WHEN: June 4, 11:00am

*Maryland Moms Demand Action Spokesperson available

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY

WHAT: Wear Orange Picnic with No Harm VIP

WHERE: Pip Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Ln, Annapolis

WHEN: June 4, 3:00pm

