Another crash less than a month after WMAR-2 News report on unsafe intersection

BALTIMORE — This Baltimore homeowner is tired of cleaning up other people's messes.

Barbara Baskerville has a lot of photos like this in her camera roll.

This morning, she documented yet another crash right outside her house, which sits on the corner of Windsor Avenue and North Dukeland Street.

"I didn't see it, but I heard the bang. Was right there in the living room, and when I went to the door, it was a van up on the grassy area, and it had hit two poles - a light pole and an electric pole."

This time - she felt lucky; at least none of her property was damaged. She's had to replace her fence three times in the last two years because cars keep crashing into it. From the fence, to her car, to the side of her house, she estimates the damage has cost her about $2,000.

"About three weeks ago, my brother and I were here at our property, and somebody flew through this stop sign here, and hit another car," said Jules Millison, who owns the house across the street from Baskerville.

He wasn't surprised to hear about another crash.

"There's a school right up there. I would hate to see a kid or an adult walking down the street here and get hit," he said.

Traffic cones at opposite sides of the intersection mark where two lamp posts used to be - one was taken down after an accident in July, and one was taken down after a crash this morning.

"And it gets dark a quarter to five now," Baskerville said.

"People come flying by in both directions," said Millison.

Baskerville has been trying to alert the city to the dangers of this intersection. She's submitted several 311 requests, the most recent in October, which is still listed as "not started."

"Something needs to be done. I contacted the councilman and calling 311. But it seems like it's no concern," Baskerville said.

We reached out to the city department of transportation back in November when we first reportedon neighbors' concerns over this intersection. A spokesperson told us then that the department was already pursuing safety measures like improved intersection visibility, upgraded signs, and pavement markings.

Today, we learned that the DOT is taking action. A spokesperson tells us:

The DOT has been evaluating this intersection for safety improvements. We have been working on a plan to convert the intersection of Windsor Ave and N Dukeland St. to an all-way stop. DOT crews are installing temporary signage this evening for the all way stop pattern. Once Miss Utility markings are complete, DOT will return for permanent sign installation.

We are expediting this effort to improve safety at this location. The installation of stop bars will also be installed tomorrow, weather permitting.

For the installation of the light pole, a new sub base is needed. We are working on obtaining the materials necessary to replace the pole.