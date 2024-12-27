Annual Kwanzaa Celebration: Unity, Creativity, and Empowerment for Children

BALTIMORE — While Christmas may be over, there are several other important holidays that begin today and stretch well into the new year, and one of them is Kwanzaa. December 26th marks the start of this seven-day celebration, which is dedicated to honoring African heritage and culture.

At Henderson Hopkins Elementary School in Baltimore, two organizations have teamed up to highlight the true essence of Kwanzaa: empowering children and reinforcing the importance of unity.

The event, hosted annually by the National Great Blacks in Wax Museum and Keur Khaleyi African Dance & Cultural Institute, brought together local residents, families, and community members for a vibrant celebration of the holiday’s seven principles. This year’s theme, "It's All About the Children," underscored the role young people play in shaping the future of their communities.

Kwanzaa is not a religion but a cultural celebration designed to encourage self-determination, creativity, and unity within African American communities and beyond. The holiday is based on seven guiding principles, known as the Nguzo Saba, each of which serves as a reflection of African values and traditions.

Unity, self-determination, and creativity are just a few of these principles, and they were brought to life during the event at Henderson Hopkins.

But for some, like Momma Deborah Pierce-Fakunle, a representative of the National Great Blacks in Wax Museum, the message of Kwanzaa is one that transcends the calendar.

“Kwanzaa is 365,” said Pierce-Fakunle. “If you practice the principles, you don’t just practice them from Dec. 21 to Jan. 1. You practice them every day.”

This annual event, which has become a staple in the community, was filled with music, dance, storytelling, and even a showcase of children’s artistic talents, all designed to foster a sense of togetherness and collective purpose.

One principle that stood out during the event was Umoja—Unity.

“That stands for unity, and unless we are united, we can’t do much else,” said Pierce-Fakunle, emphasizing that community cohesion is essential for progress. "We must come together to create change, and Kwanzaa gives us that opportunity to focus on what unites us rather than what divides us."

Kwanzaa is a holiday that can be celebrated by anyone, regardless of race or religion. Its principles, rooted in African traditions, speak to universal community, family, and social responsibility values. For Crystal Shackelford, a Baltimore resident, Kwanzaa is a time to reconnect with her loved ones and reflect on the importance of community.

“For me, Kwanzaa is the opportunity to gather with family and friends, with a set of principles in mind that we need to implement in our daily lives,” said Shackelford.

For other residents like Adena Maglori, Kwanzaa offers a special chance to celebrate both cultural heritage and the bonds of family. “It’s a way to connect with your community and celebrate the importance of family, heritage, and tradition,” she said.

Sire Kouyate, another local resident, echoed the sentiment, saying that Kwanzaa is a holiday to remember African roots and a time to come together with loved ones. “I think it’s a way to reconnect with our African ways and, more importantly, to be together as one.”

For the children in attendance, the event offered more than just a festive atmosphere; it was an opportunity to showcase their talents and express themselves freely. Sunni-Rose Maglori, a young Baltimore resident, shared how being part of the celebration made her feel included.

“There’s a really big divide between who is this and who is not, and I’m one of those who is not,” said Sunni-Rose. “But when I’m with Keur Khaleyi, I feel like someone who is. I’m with people who care about me; I’m with my friends.”

The Kwanzaa celebration is also a platform for showcasing the creative potential of young people. Joanne Mitchell-Martin, co-founder of the National Great Blacks in Wax Museum, highlighted the significance of nurturing the next generation of leaders.

“We see genius; we see genius in the making, and we are looking at the next generation of scholars, innovators, and inventors,” Mitchell-Martin said. “What we do today impacts tomorrow.”

As children performed, danced, and engaged with the community, it was clear that Kwanzaa is more than a holiday—it is a movement toward empowerment, creativity, and unity.

