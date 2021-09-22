Anne Arundel Co. Public Schools postpone homecoming to stop the spread of Covid-19

As of Wednesday morning, there are 200 active Covid-19 cases in Anne Arundel County Public Schools among students and staff.

To help stop the spread, homecoming dances are not happening this fall.

"We're not canceling the dance, we're postponing the dance. It's just not prudent for us right now to put hundreds of high school students in an includes space in an event that is designed to bring them closer together," said Bob Mosier, spokesperson for Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

Other homecoming events like spirit week, parades, pep rallies and athletic events can happen as long as they are outside and people can remain socially distant.

The school district is taking these precautions to avoid shutting down schools.

"Our goal wasn't just to open school but to keep them open all the way And we want to keep our student athletes on the field and competing in seasons that they have missed," said Mosier.

Starting on November 22nd, all county school workers and high school student athletes must be fully vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.

"Vaccinated players in close contact don't have to quarantine as long that means they can continue to play," said Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, the AACO Health Officer.

County Executive Steaurt Pittman said he wants the Covid-19 vaccine mandatory for all students to be able to attend school.

There is an Anne Arundel County Board of Education meeting scheduled for Wednesday night. There is a public session at 6 p.m. for anyone who wants to voice their comments or concerns.

The meeting is being held in the Board Room at the Parham Building, 2644 Riva Road, in Annapolis. It is open to the public and subject to normal space limitations in the Board Room.

The public may listen to the open portion of the meeting, including the vote to go into closed session, by calling (605) 468-8781 and entering access code 685333 followed by the pound/hashtag symbol.

