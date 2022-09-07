Anne Arundel Co. parents forced to leave work due to bus driver shortage

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — Anne Arundel County Public Schools continue to face issues regarding the lack of school buses in the area.

The county executive said they increased driver's salary and invested into recruitment and retaining drivers.

However, families want to know how long they will be in this bind.

Parents tell WMAR-2 News it's a bad start to the school year.

Within the first week of school, parents said many students got left behind or were loaded onto a crowded bus.

MORE: Bus driver explains why Maryland schools are sweating last-minute bus shortage

Connie Dethridge, a mother of twins, said the transportation problem is night and day between charter schools and the public schools where she sends her children.

"The charter school doesn't provide transportation so I have to pay for that, but by paying for it, the bus always comes," Dethridge said. "My other son goes to a public school, but his bus has not come yet."

MORE: Impending school bus crisis in Anne Arundel County

A factor that adds to the problem is the new school start times, which are now closer together.

It's harder for bus drivers to make their rounds on time, forcing parents to pick up the slack without much warning.

"Those last minute notices are really hard to plan for. I have to leave work early, go down, pick her up, drive back home and then I have to make up for the hours that I miss at work," parent Mark Lowe said.

However, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said county officials are working nonstop to overcome the bus driver shortage.

"Were recruiting heavily," Pittman said. "Workforce development is out there. We expedited the process for the CDL license. We ordered smaller vehicles so that you don't need a CDL license but were waiting on those to come. We really are trying to overcome to better assist families."

Officials said there's still about 46 routes without bus drivers, but some parents say they were sent a mileage reimbursement form, and they encourage other families to inquire about it.

If you have questions, call the Transportation Office at 410-923-7890 or email transportation@aacps.org.

