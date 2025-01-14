Affordable housing initiative supports local artists in East Baltimore

EAST BALTIMORE — In a significant move to bolster the local arts community, The Compound in East Baltimore has transformed its art spaces into affordable residential housing, providing much-needed support for local artists. This initiative not only offers financial reprieve but also creates a collaborative environment where creativity can thrive.

After years of extensive renovations, the Compound has 32 artists, with five residents currently living and working in the supportive complex. The arrangement prioritizes affordability and sustainability, allowing artists to focus on their craft without the burden of high rents.

Trevon Crawford, a ceramics sculptor and founder of the Gay Agenda LLC, tells WMAR the space enables him to cultivate his artistic talents. “This is one of the biggest square foot areas that we have in The Compound, so I’m appreciative of the space to just create,” said Crawford. With affordable rent, he can prioritize his work without financial strain.

His neighbor, TJ Torres, an artist known for his clothing brand Casually Zooted. Torres said the diversity within The Compound fosters collaboration among artists from various backgrounds. "It’s like a collective of different visions and different lifestyles and cultures all kind of like coming into this hub," he said.

Jesse Foster, Managing Director of The Compound, highlighted the importance of providing affordable spaces specifically for emerging artists.

“There’s a need for affordable space for artists, especially emerging artists, and that’s who we’re pretty much targeting.” The facility not only serves as a residential space but also as a venue for events that encourage artistic collaboration and community.

The renovations, funded through local fundraising efforts, have revitalized the space, but there are aspirations to further enhance the courtyard to create a full events area. Donations are welcomed to help maintain The Compound as a community hub dedicated to artists and artisans.