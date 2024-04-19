Affordable and adventurous ways to celebrate Earth Day at Irvine Nature Center

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Exploring the great outdoors and all the animals and wildlife that comes with it!

Earth Day is Monday and there's plenty of adventurous and affordable ways to celebrate. Irvine Nature Center in Owings Mills has free admission from April 21 – 27.

"We have turtles, snakes, frogs and of course our Aviary is full of raptors. There's also owls and hawks," said Brooks Paternotte, the Executive Director of the Irvine Nature Center.

On the 211-acre campus, you can hike 8 miles of trails, explore the Woodland Garden, and discover the diversity of Maryland’s ecosystems in the meadows and wetlands.

The center has workshops and programs for all ages. The trails at Irvine are open Tuesday through Sunday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Outside of the free admission week, the center has free entry every Friday throughout the year.