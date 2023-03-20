Advocates offer advice for Marylanders struggling with gambling addiction

BALTIMORE — March is National Problem Gambling Awareness month, and recovery gambling advocates are using this time to remind Marylanders to be careful.

Gambling can be a safe and fun activity for those who know their limit, but for others gambling can open up a door of debt and frustration.

According to experts from the University of Nevada, about 23 million Americans suffering financial hardship from gambling debt. The average loss is approximately $55,000 for those with a gambling problem. Karin Miller who was once a problem gambler, says the addiction takes more than just your money.

"I found recovery almost two years ago, but during my height of the problem gambling a decade was very heavy and out of control it was an addiction that became where I was out of control," said Karin miller, gambling recovery advocate

Karin says the relationships around her struggled and she began to lose sight of herself. Until one day she accepted help.

"I could not stop without the support from family and friends and also gamblers anonymous," said Miller.

Miller now works as a peer advocate at the Maryland Center of Excellence of Problem Gambling. They offer free resources to anyone who needs help with all types of gambling. There are also resources available for those impacted by their loved ones problem gambling.

"For the family members, I think its important for them to know that sometimes the gambler is not always ready to get involved with any kind of treatment or support, but that doesn't mean they can't, because here in the state of Maryland, we have no cost treatment for not just the gambler, but for the family member as well," said Mary Drexler Director of Maryland Center of Excellence of Problem Gambling

Advocates say it's also important for parents to talk to their college-aged children about the dangers of gambling, with sports betting now being legal in Maryland they've noticed more people need problem gambling help.

"We are definitely seeing an uptick in helpline calls, chats and text, and oftentimes I think we've noticed that it is that younger adult that would probably text more than someone who is an older adult. And we have received calls from college-aged students already," said Drexler.

Experts say it's never too late to get help for problem gambling and they encourage loved ones to have open gentle conversations about the topic.

If you or someone you know are in need of resources click here.