Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

At least one officer is believed to be dead after a shooting in York County

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
File: Police Lights
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted
and last updated

YORK COUNTY, PA — At least one officer is believed to be dead and several have been shot while they were serving a warrant in York County, PA law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation confirmed to ABC News.

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Haar Road in North Codorus Township, York County.

Several people were taken to
WellSpan York Hospital after a police incident in North Codorus Township, York County.

Ted Czech with the York County Office of Emergency Management says a 911 call came in at 2:10 p.m. for an incident in the areas of Haar Road and Senft Road.

In a brief statement, Czech said the incident is “evolving” at this time. Czech says this is a very active scene with police and EMS responding.

Governor Josh Shaprio released a statement saying he is headed to the scene.

The shooting and investigation prompted schools to go on lockdown, but that was lifted just 2 hours later.

lockdown lifted.png

This is a developing story. Check back in for continued updates.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.