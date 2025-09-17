At least one officer is believed to be dead after a shooting in York County

YORK COUNTY, PA — At least one officer is believed to be dead and several have been shot while they were serving a warrant in York County, PA law enforcement officials briefed on the investigation confirmed to ABC News.

The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Haar Road in North Codorus Township, York County.

Several people were taken to

WellSpan York Hospital after a police incident in North Codorus Township, York County.

Ted Czech with the York County Office of Emergency Management says a 911 call came in at 2:10 p.m. for an incident in the areas of Haar Road and Senft Road.

In a brief statement, Czech said the incident is “evolving” at this time. Czech says this is a very active scene with police and EMS responding.

Governor Josh Shaprio released a statement saying he is headed to the scene.

I’ve been briefed on the situation involving law enforcement in York County, and am on my way there now. We ask those in the area to please follow the directions of local law enforcement and @PAStatePolice. — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) September 17, 2025

The shooting and investigation prompted schools to go on lockdown, but that was lifted just 2 hours later.

Courtesy: Spring Grove Area School District

This is a developing story. Check back in for continued updates.