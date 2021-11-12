AAA: Gas prices up more than a dollar, highest in seven years

Gas prices are up more than a dollar compared to this time last year. In Maryland we're a few cents less than the national average.

The national average per gallon is $3.42, up more than $1.30 since last year. In Maryland, the average is $3.38, compared to $2.19 last year. According to AAA, the last time prices his this mark was September 2014.

Experts say gas is so expensive right now because the price of crude oil is skyrocketing and the demand higher than the supply. As we recover from the pandemic, more people are traveling again making the need for gas much higher.

"I just take it one day at a time," said Linwood Dickerson, a Baltimorean. He added, "there's nothing I can do to change it, hopefully it gets better, that's all." He said how he's not really feeling the impacts right now but thinks it's just going to get worse.

AAA experts said prices rising is just going to continue.

"Everything is going up, everything is going up. So of course I'm going to curve my spending and curve my driving and everything," said Alice Wilhoit, Towson resident.

Now, many are looking to the President to step in and help but his options are limited. Some have suggested to dive into the nation's emergency crude oil reserve but experts say that would only supply temporary relief. The Biden Administration has made sure the Federal Trade Commission is investigating price gouging.

Earlier in the week, President Biden said he's been dealing with other countries and will talk about it when it's appropriate.