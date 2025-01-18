A Towson icon bids farewell after 44 years: Artistic Costumes and Dance Fashion closes its doors

TOWSON, Md. — A staple not only in the Towson community but in the broader theatre and dance world is closing its doors after 44 years. Artistic Costumes and Dance Fashion, a beloved store where imagination and creativity flourished, will hold its final curtain call this Monday.

Walking into the shop in Loch Raven Plaza Shopping Center, customers are greeted by an atmosphere that feels like a playground for the fantastical. Shelves brimming with everything from face masks to elaborate, 12-piece costumes reflect the store’s long-held role as a place where people could truly transform.

“Oh my God, it’s incredible. I feel like this is the dream of my fantasies,” said Amanda Schmidt, a Baltimore City resident, who shops for her clown and mime jobs.

The store, founded in 1981 by Harriet Berlin, has always been a hub for both the local community and professional artists, offering everything from dancewear to high-end theatrical costumes. For Berlin, the shop was more than just a business; it was a passion project, a place where both performers and hobbyists could find what they needed to bring their characters to life.

“People who come here are usually happy because they want to dress up,” Berlin said.

But after over four decades of dressing up Baltimore’s dance and theatre community, Berlin, now 74, is stepping away from the shop.

“I’m retiring,” said Berlin, laughing as she disclosed her age. “I opened the store when I was 30, and I don’t usually like to tell my age. Well, that’s a lie—I’m proud of it. I’ll be 74 in February.”

In addition to local customers, Berlin’s shop has seen some notable names pass through its doors, including actors and politicians like Ted Kennedy and LeVar Burton, who famously starred in Roots.

Sabine Redhead, Berlin’s right-hand woman has also been the manager for the past 12 years. Redhead has seen the store through many seasons, but one of her greatest joys has always been helping young dancers get their first pair of ballet shoes.

“I mostly enjoy seeing the little ones when they come in for their first pair of ballet shoes,” Redhead said. “I just smile; it’s really fun..”

Over the years, Berlin’s store has also become known as a professional point shoe fitter for dancers, a key service for local schools and dance studios. The relationships built within the community, from the toddlers putting on their first pair of shoes to grandparents bringing in their grandchildren, have made the shop an integral part of many families’ lives.

“I’ve seen so many little girls grow up to become dance teachers, or they come in as grandparents and bring their grandchildren—generations of families,” Berlin shared, her voice softening with nostalgia.

The impact on the theatre community has been equally profound. “She did so much for so many people in the arts,” said Redhead.

Amanda Schmidt, a longtime patron, echoed that sentiment. “I’ve been hearing it all through the years in the Baltimore arts community,” Schmidt said. “People constantly talk about how amazing this shop is.”

As the final days of Artistic Costumes and Dance Fashion wind down, emotions are running high among those who have called the store a second home. “I’m going to miss everything,” said Redhead. “I will truly miss it.”

For Berlin, while the shop is closing, she leaves behind a legacy built on decades of dedication, creativity, and community. “I’m sad, but I’m grateful for all the good years I’ve had,” Berlin said. “I’ve had a good run.”

With a final curtain call scheduled for Monday, Artistic Costumes and Dance Fashion will turn off the lights for the last time—closing a chapter in Towson’s history, but leaving a lasting mark on the local arts scene. Hours and information can be found here.