A quick turnaround for one barcade: Game On reopens with new location

FEDERAL HILL — After announcing its closure just a few months ago, Game On Barcade is back in action—and this time, it’s got a fresh new spot in the heart of Federal Hill.

Owners Eli and Casey Linthicum had fans fearing the end of an era when they revealed in February that their beloved barcade would be closing its doors. Game On has found a new home just a few doors down from its previous location, ensuring the nostalgia and the fun continue for its loyal customers.

“We had a definite quick turnaround,” said Casey Linthicum, co-owner of Game On Barcade. And quick it was—a mere few months after announcing the closure, Game On has officially opened in the former Bandito’s building, located right in the middle of Federal Hill’s bustling scene.

Game On’s return comes thanks to a timely connection with local businessman Sean White, the owner of Ban Dito’s. When White heard that Game On was closing, he reached out, and the rest, as they say, is history.

“The owner, Sean White, of Ban Dito’s, he took over the Mother’s Grille location across the street. When he saw that we posted we were closing, he texted us, and it just worked out so great,” said Casey.

The new location is not just a change of address; it’s a refresh with a few upgrades. "This one is dead center in the heart of Fed Hill, and we wanted to be in the middle of the mix," said Eli Linthicum, co-owner of Game On.

Gone are the days of climbing up and down three floors with games and equipment. The new Game On Barcade is now a one-floor wonder, which the owners are thrilled about. “That three-floor situation was getting grueling,” Eli admitted.

What’s new at the revamped Game On? For starters, over 40 nostalgic 90s-era games, including favorites like Pinball, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Mortal Kombat, make a return—along with a selection of some new-age games. There's also a spacious outdoor patio for enjoying the vibe and three fully stocked bars to keep the drinks flowing.

But beyond the games and drinks, Game On has made it a mission to preserve the charm and nostalgia that made it so popular in the first place. "People get real excited about some of the older games. Like, we get emails all the time asking, ‘Do you have Centipede or this game or that game?’" said Casey. It’s clear that keeping the nostalgia alive is one of their core goals.

And it’s not just about the games. The Linthicums also want their barcade to serve as a place where adults can tap into their inner child. “Having the support, people coming out… we have some amazing regulars, and it’s great to see everyone still coming out. We love it, and we’re glad people can still come here,” said Eli.

To celebrate the reopening, Game On will be hosting a grand opening on Saturday, March 29th. The event promises to be a community affair, with Mayor Brandon Scott slated to attend and officially cut the ribbon on the new space.

So, whether you're looking to relive your childhood or just enjoy a night out in Federal Hill, Game On Barcade’s new location is ready to bring the fun—and the nostalgia—back in a big way.