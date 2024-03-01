A horse farm in Carroll County gives incarcerated men a second chance

SYKESVILLE — A farm in Carroll County is giving both horses and men a second chance.

So, it's only fitting the farm itself is called Second Chances Farm.

The program in Sykesville is continuing to change lives.

On any given day, you can find Michael Green over at Second Chances Farm in Sykesville tending to the horses.

“Everyday we take care of the horses. We administer their medication. We give them care. We groom them," said Green.

Green is currently incarcerated at the Central Maryland Correctional Facility. Everyday he gets the chance to leave the prison to work with the horses.

“Each horse is like a person. They have their own personality to go through to learn how each one goes through and interact with you," said Green.

Second Chances Farm has a partnership with the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation and the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

People who are incarcerated get the opportunity to work with the horses and even earn a certificate.

“They get to care for the horses, learn about the horses and horsemanship and everything you can think of. It’s like a veterinary course," said Chelsea Trusdell, the Second Chances Program Manager.

The program is beneficial for the incarcerated groomsmen, but also for the horses.

Many are retired racehorses who have suffered from injuries.

“Every new cohort of men that come through here you see the change in the horses," said Trusdell.

Brandon Nobles says he was recommended to participate in the program by his case manager.

He says coming to the farm everyday gives him a peace of mind.

“My horse always tries to kick me. But overall, it’s a really good job. I enjoy coming out everyday. It gives me a sense of responsibility. And it’s a good job," said Nobles.

David Greene is the warden for the pre-release system. He says they select men who’ve had good records in prison for Second Chances Farm.

He says it’s crucial to make sure they have something lined up once they leave prison.

“Those first 90 days, 120 days post release can be incredibly stressful. Wondering where your paycheck is going to come from, where your next meal will come from, and having a foundation, and the opportunity for full time gainful employment, to take that stressor off of someone’s transition, we can’t say enough about how that assists in making sure they are successful returning," said Greene.