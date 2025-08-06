A fresh and familiar perspective from the new owners of the Columbia's California Tortilla

COLUMBIA, Md. — It’s a full circle moment for Erin Bila.

Once behind the cash register of a Maryland California Tortilla location, she’s now one of the bosses at its Columbia location.

Watch as the owners speak about their new location Bringing a fresh perspective to a familiar spot

Her and her business partners took over at the beginning of the month.

“The former owner of this restaurant wanted to get out, he wasn't passionate about the brand as we were,” Bila explained. “It was just meant to be, I guess.”

Bila, her husband Rogerio and business partner Dilshad Awan had been looking to make their first venture as owners after several years of managerial experience at other franchises.

Unable to find a spot where they live in Montgomery County, the perfect opportunity arose at the Columbia Crossing shopping center location.

“Now that we're here, we're actually looking to expand in Howard County area and the Columbia area. So I don't know, maybe Montgomery County might have lost us,” Bila said.

She says, they’ve been all in since day one. An avocado keychain, the iconic symbol of the Cal Tort brand, was one of her first purchases after they became franchisees.

“We loved the culture. So, I remember back when I was a cashier for Cal Tort, it was a happy place to work at. I was happy working there. The employees were happy, the customers were happy,” Bila said.

WMAR-2 News Bila worked her way up from cashier in 2009 to first-time owner at the start of this August.

That’s their continuing goal, by keeping up the quality and choice of ingredients customers love with a lot of heart and dedication to the community they’ve found themselves in.

“I think I just like that it's like fresh,” regular customer Priya Davis said. “My other kid likes to pick his own thin so I do like the kind of choices, but it just tastes good, honestly.”

That dedication begins with the families, with a special that starts this Sunday: A free kids meal for every adult meal purchased.

“We love families, we have family ourselves so obviously families are welcome and everyone's welcome here. But on Sundays, kids get special treatment,” Bila said.