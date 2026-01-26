750 residential roads awaiting plow service in Howard County Monday night

COLUMBIA, Md. — Clean-up hasn't been so smooth following the most significant snowstorm to hit the region in a decade.

Complicating the process for many was a thick layer of ice coating the surface of the snowfall.

“We had maybe 10-11 inches of snow prior to. That was easy. This is tough," Juan Pagan, a River Edge estates neighbor who was cleaning up his driveway when speaking to WMAR-2 News' Blair Sabol.

Some, like Gail Poole-Vaughn and Ben Vaughn, got creative by laying down a tarp on their driveway to make snow removal easier.

“I saw it on Instagram and I was like ok! let’s try it," Gail said.

But even the best laid plans, didn't exactly work the way they'd expected.

“This morning, I came out with the snow blower. The plastic was, I guess it was so cold out there in the garage, that [the chute] shattered," Ben explained.

More than 3,000 roads were plowed by Monday according to Howard County's Department of Public Works spokesperson Kedrick McIntye, but crews were still working to reach 750 more residential roads.

The county's live snow plow tracker was also experiencing a technical glitch on Monday, making it tough to track where the crews were throughout the day.

"Crews have been working continuously for the past three days and will remain out until all County roads are safe and passable," McIntye said in an email to WMAR-2 News.

The Oakview Village on Procopio Circle remained impassable for most of Monday, much to the frustration of neighbors.

“It’s been all morning, we’re still waiting," Oscar Arras, who was attempting to get out to bring his mother to work, said.

“My wife can’t get out, she can’t get to work. So, we do our own part, we clear the surrounding, but we can’t still get out," Yemi Babatunde said.

Shortly after 5 p.m., WMAR-2 News witnessed a team of snow plows arrive at the neighborhood to begin the clean-up.