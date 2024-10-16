700 poll workers needed ahead of Election Day, Baltimore BOE continues to prepare

BALTIMORE — With exactly three weeks until Election Day, Baltimore City is preparing for a high voter turnout as election officials gear up for the upcoming elections.

WMAR 2 News hit the streets to gauge the number of people heading out to the polls in 21 days and found that Baltimore City residents are ready to cast their votes.

The Baltimore City Board of Election officials are anticipating a high turnout but need more polling workers. Despite training over two thousand polling workers in preparation for Election Day, the Board is still short seven hundred workers and is actively seeking more volunteers to serve as election judges.

We're also preparing so we have enough staff downtown in case judges don't show up that we can disseminate around the city," said Jones.

Armstead Jones, Election Director of the Baltimore Board of Elections, emphasized the need for additional election judges, stating, "We’re still training election judges for Election Day and early voting. We’re also preparing to have enough staff downtown in case judges don’t show up."

While the Board offers compensation of up to $350 a day, Jones highlighted that many potential workers do not get trained or back out due to the longer hours involved. However, Baltimore City residents have shown support for the shortage, with some individuals taking it upon themselves to encourage their peers to help out where they can.

Loretta Bailey, a Baltimore City resident, expressed the significance of voting, saying, "I took a class at my church to register people to vote.”

Regarding safety, voters expressed confidence in the safety measures in place for in-person voting. Randolph Smith, a student at Morgan State University, stated, "Oh, I’m just going to go in, submit my ballot, and leave... in that order."

Today marked the last day to register to vote, and the Baltimore City Board of Elections has commenced canvassing. However, the ballots will be opened or counted on Election Day. As the city prepares for the upcoming elections, officials are focused on ensuring a smooth and safe voting process for all residents.