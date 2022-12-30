$60,000 reward in murder of Baltimore man in D.C.

WASHINGTON — The reward is going up for information that leads to the suspect in the killing of a father from Baltimore.

Aryeh Wolf was shot and killed on August 10 in the 5100 block of Call Place in Southeast D.C.

D.C. Police identified the suspect as Avery Miler. He's accused of killing Wolf while he was installing solar panels.

He was spotted in the area about a month after the shooting but got away.

The reward has gone up to $60,000.

Anyone with information can contact D.C. Police by texting the word 'TIPS' to 50411.