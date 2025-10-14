5th annual cookout raises funds in the fight against intimate partner violence

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Volunteers from KCW Engineering spent their lunch break making a significant difference for victims of domestic violence, at their 5th annual Cookout for a Cause.

For every flip of a burger at Tuesday's cookout, another dollar was raised. The sunshine came out on Tuesday for the cookout as a light was shined on the topic that often happens behind closed doors or in plain sight.

"You just don't think of all the ways someone's life is disrupted by this terrible act of violence," said CFO Melissa Walker.

"It's not always physical, it's emotional and it's psychological. It can be financial and those are the things you don't see," House of Ruth Maryland communications manager Amber Lucernoni said.

The issue is close to Walker's heart, especially now that she's on the other side.

"I found myself in a relationship that was abusive in many ways that didn't look like bruises," she said.

She says House of Ruth Maryland is leading the fight as it findd ways to support victims in any way possible. Last fiscal year, the nonprofit helped to support 11,365 people, including providing safe housing for 377.

"They think of it, they identify it, and us as business leaders and organizations just need to show up and say how can we help," Walker said.

"Intimate partner violence is something that's continuing,"Lucernoni said. "We're gonna keep fighting against it and we want people on our team for that so when people continuously come out every year it's really an honor."

As people showed up with empty bellies and full hearts, WMAR-2 News, also a partner for House of Ruth, was there with open ears as we listened to the issues that matter to you.

Every dollar raised at the event will be presented to House of Ruth at Wednesday's Fill the House event.

