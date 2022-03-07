Watch
One dead in 3-alarm fire at fuel facility in South Baltimore

Photo by: Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734<br/><br/>
Posted at 8:19 AM, Mar 07, 2022
BALTIMORE — A man is dead after huge fire at a fuel facility in South Baltimore could be seen for miles.

Baltimore City Fire crews were called to the fuel facility on Curtis Avenue around 7 a.m. That's not far from the Anne Arundel County line. The fire department says three coworkers tried saving the man but he was engulfed in flames. Those three coworkers escaped and no other injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Anne Arundel County, Baltimore County and BWI's fire departments were called to help with the three alarm fire.

A viewer sent us video of what the fire looked like from the Curtis Creek Drawbridge. You can see that video by clicking here.

No word on what caused that fire.

