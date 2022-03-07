One dead in 3-alarm fire at fuel facility in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man is dead after huge fire at a fuel facility in South Baltimore could be seen for miles.

Baltimore City Fire crews were called to the fuel facility on Curtis Avenue around 7 a.m. That's not far from the Anne Arundel County line. The fire department says three coworkers tried saving the man but he was engulfed in flames. Those three coworkers escaped and no other injuries were reported.

Firefighters from Anne Arundel County, Baltimore County and BWI's fire departments were called to help with the three alarm fire.

No word on what caused that fire.

🔥 UPDATE: Per @BaltimoreFire 🔥

• 4 employees were working outside when the fire started & quickly spread inside the facility.

• 3 employees escaped.

• 1 employee was engulfed in flames… died from injuries.

• 3-Alarm called due to the amount of hazardous materials inside. https://t.co/K0nJDlL9AT pic.twitter.com/arQDzOnUm7 — Erick Ferris (@erick_ferris) March 7, 2022