26th Annual It's Kindertime Toy Drive and Parade brings holiday cheer to Kennedy Krieger Institute

SOUTH BALTIMORE — As the holidays approach, officials are ensuring that everyone gets a dose of the holiday spirit.

First responders from Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Annapolis, and more brought excitement and joy to children, including those at Kennedy Krieger Institute, through the 26th annual It’s Kindertime Toy Drive and Parade.

Firetrucks, flashing lights, and holiday cheer filled the air outside the Institute, creating a magical moment for children who have spent months away from home for medical treatment.

Dozens of children, many of whom are undergoing long-term care, were treated to a festive parade, complete with 70 firetrucks, thousands of toys, and, of course, Santa Claus himself.

The event has become a cherished tradition for the children at Kennedy Krieger, and this year was no exception. For some families, like the Lohfelds, the parade was a welcome source of joy during a particularly difficult time.

Olivia Lohfeld, a 6-year-old patient at Kennedy Krieger, was looking forward to the parade, stating her favorite part of the holiday is seeing Santa and playing outside.

Olivia has been at the Institute for a month recovering from a car accident she was involved in back in November. Her mother, Faren Lohfeld, said the experience has been a whirlwind.

“We started our journey at Johns Hopkins, and we’ve been here at Kennedy Krieger for a month now,” she shared.

Her father, Richard Lohfeld, echoed that sentiment.“You know we watched her progress from eyes closed, sleeping for weeks, and just waking up and body parts coming back to life… It’s been wild, wild to watch.”

The parade and toy drive were a much-needed break for the Lohfeld family, who have been focused on Olivia’s recovery.

Kelly Schevitz, a recreational therapist at Kennedy Krieger, explained how special such events are for the children and their families during the holidays.

“It’s really special to be able to provide that opportunity for families who are in unusual situations during the holidays. It helps them regain a sense of normalcy and comfort,” she said.

Schevitz added that, for many patients, the chance to feel like a child again—laughing, playing, and experiencing the joy of the season—can make a world of difference.

“For our kids, being able to have fun and just be around others who understand what they’re going through really helps them thrive. It boosts their spirits and helps them progress faster in their recovery.”

For Olivia, this year's Christmas came early. She will be able to go home tomorrow, just in time for the holiday. “I’m going to see my puppy and sleep in my own bed,” she said, with a big smile.

This year, the Kindertime Toy Drive and Parade was a huge success, with first responders and community members collecting thousands of toys.

These gifts were distributed not only to children at Kennedy Krieger but also to other organizations across the region where children are in need of holiday cheer.