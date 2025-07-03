229th Army Band members reflect on patriotism, performance, and public service through music

NOTTINGHAM — As Independence Day approaches, the 229th Maryland Army National Guard Band is tuning up for performances across the state—and for two sergeants in the unit, the music is deeply personal.

“I am with the 229th Maryland Army National Guard Band. I'm a 42 Romeo, which means I'm a musician, and a 9 Golf, which means I'm a flute player,” said Sergeant Annie Monroe. “My former First Sergeant, I took flute lessons with her, and she was in this band. I learned about it from her, and that was my motivation for joining. But also, serving others is deeply important to me, and to do so through music has been incredible.”

Monroe, who has been with the band for four years, explained the intense preparation required to join: “You have to take an AMPA, which is the Army Music Proficiency Assessment. The minimum score is an 18. Each instrument has specific requirements. If you can pass that, then you're eligible to join the band.”

“This year is the 250th anniversary of the Army,” she said. “We're actually older than the country itself, so being able to play at Fourth of July events is hugely meaningful. We are the music of America.”

Across the ensemble, that sense of duty resonates, especially with Sergeant Coby Siegel, a guitarist from Silver Spring, Maryland. “I joined right out of high school to pay for college. I didn’t want to burden my parents or take on debt. I completed training in about a year and then came to the band.”

“I’ve been playing guitar since I was a kid. I’ve always written music and played in bands. This is just another opportunity to do that,” Siegel said. “The biggest difference is the audience and the level of organization. In the Guard band, everything is very professional and high-level.”

Siegel vividly remembers his first Fourth of July parade. “Hundreds of people were watching, looking to us for inspiration, pride, and happiness. That feeling from the audience is really impactful.”

He added, “No job is easy. As a musician, my love for music and passion for what we do makes the hard work worth it. We’ve been rehearsing for this concert series for months.”

Both Monroe and Siegel have served beyond their instruments. “Our unit helped with COVID testing during the pandemic. We also supported the inauguration of our state governor, which was one of my favorite events,” Monroe said.

“We are sometimes tasked with non-musical duties,” Siegel added. “During COVID, many of us were activated to do free testing for Maryland residents. The unit also responded to the January 6th Capitol riots.”

While their work varies, one thing stays the same. “The camaraderie. This unit is like family,” Siegel said. “We love performing and connecting with audiences. It’s fulfilling to share our message and represent our state with people I know so well.”

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.”

