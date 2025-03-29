$1 million grant brings light and life back to Station North with new public art project

BALTIMORE — A revitalizing force is lighting up Station North, as a $1 million grant begins to breathe new life into the neighborhood, creating an atmosphere of artistic renewal and communal growth. The "Inviting Light" public art project, designed to illuminate both the physical space and the potential of the community, is starting to take shape, with local artists leading the charge.

The "Inviting Light" project, which will feature five site-specific temporary public art installations, aims to transform Station North into a vibrant hub for culture, creativity, and connection. A series of dynamic community events will accompany the installations, offering residents and visitors a chance to experience the area's revitalization firsthand.

Friday night marked a significant milestone in this transformative effort, with the unveiling of "Third Watch," the first installation to be showcased as part of the project. Perched high above the bustling streets of North Avenue Market Place, these striking figures are the brainchild of Zoe Charlton, an artist and the Director of the School of Art at George Mason University.

"I've been working with this figure for about eight years," said Charlton, reflecting on the deep personal connection she has with her work. "The figures are meant to pay homage to first responders, emergency personnel, and others who remain vigilant during the midnight hours. It's about symbolizing vigilance and preparedness."

Charlton's "Third Watch" installation features three pregnant female figures, inspired by African traditions, watching over the neighborhood. The figures are meant to invoke a sense of peace, protection, and light, qualities that the community hopes to embrace as it moves forward after years of struggle.

“I want people to think about how art can transform a neighborhood,” Charlton added. “Art has the power to bring communities together, and I’m proud to be part of that process here in Baltimore.”

The unveiling of "Third Watch" represents the beginning of a larger movement that aims to use art as a tool for healing and revitalization. It is the first of many installations that will be part of the "Inviting Light" project, which is designed to illuminate a neighborhood that has grappled with decline and darkness, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jose Ruiz, Curator and Educator for the project, noted that the challenges faced by Station North—once a thriving cultural and artistic district—were compounded by the pandemic, which shuttered galleries, businesses, and arts institutions. Despite these setbacks, Ruiz is optimistic about the role "Inviting Light" will play in the area’s recovery.

“A lot of the people we’re working with aren’t just artists; they’re also community supporters,” said Ruiz. “This is about more than just bringing art to the community. It’s about bringing people together and creating a shared sense of hope and opportunity.”

The opening event also featured a powerful performance entitled "More than Four Women for Four Hours," led by Ada Pinkston, who curated a group of Black women performers—Noelle Tolbert, Amorous Ebony, Sheila Gaskins, and Tracey Beale (with Konjur Collective). Their performance, a mix of bridge durational performances, storytelling, and experimental sounds, embodied acts of confinement, kinship, and healing, paying tribute to the historic location's complicated past, one that once excluded Black people from its cultural fabric.

Station North is beginning to show signs of revival, and as the "Inviting Light" project progresses, more pieces will continue to pop up throughout the area, inviting residents and visitors to experience the power of art in revitalizing a community.

The "Inviting Light" project is part of Bloomberg Philanthropies’ Public Art Challenge, an initiative that empowers cities to use public art to address significant civic issues. In 2023, Baltimore was selected as one of only eight U.S. cities to receive the prestigious grant, chosen from 154 submitted proposals. With this grant, Baltimore is embracing the power of art to heal, rebuild, and, most importantly, bring light back to Station North.