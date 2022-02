MARYLAND — This week’s “Hidden Treasure” from the vault at the Maryland Office of the Comptroller is just the thing for a fancy dinner.

It’s a collection of sterling silver flatware, that’s been appraised at $325.00.

The comptroller’s office has included the names of two women on this collection - Elizabeth Eby and Katherine Prout, but so far no one has claimed the cutlery.

If you have any idea who might be interested in claiming this flatware, click here.