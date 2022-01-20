Maryland's Unclaimed Property: an 18-carat ring and a pair of earrings

BALTIMORE — This week’s Hidden Treasure is a set of 18-carat gold jewelry.

There’s a necklace, a ring and a pair of earrings, valued at $995.00.

The state holds thousands of items. Many of them coming from safety deposit boxes at banks that are abandoned by their owners.

The bank tries to make contact with the person on the account, but, after three years, the contents of those boxes get turned over to the state. The state is required by law to try to find the original owner.

State records show at some point the jewelry belonged to or was associated with Miriam Jato.

If you have any idea who this jewelry might belong to, click here.