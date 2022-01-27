Watch
Maryland's Unclaimed Property: a 14-karat white gold diamond cluster ring

Hidden Treasure: Diamond Cluster Ring
Posted at 6:50 AM, Jan 27, 2022
MARYLAND — This week’s “Hidden Treasure” is a diamond cluster ring.

The ring is made from 14-karat white gold with a head that's covered in small diamonds.

If no one claims it, the ring will eventually be sold on eBay. However, even after the ring is sold, the state doesn't use the money. It just holds it and, if the owner ever comes forward, they will get the money from the sale.

The ring is said to be worth about $275.

The comptroller's office is hoping someone will claim it before it gets to their page on the auction site.

“When you have phone calls that are like, ‘Oh this belonged to my great-great-grandmother and thank you for returning it.’ I think that's more beneficial than money going into the treasury," said Breana Copeland from the Maryland Office of the Comptroller.

State records show that at some point, the ring was owned by or was associated with someone named Marguritte Russell.

If you have any idea who this jewelry might belong to, click here.

