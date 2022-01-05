Maryland's Unclaimed Property: 2011 American Silver Eagles

Since the start of Maryland’s unclaimed property program, in 2007, more than $1.2-billion worth of property has been returned to the rightful owners.

But over that time the state has taken in some $3-billion – so there’s still about $2-billion worth of unclaimed property being held by the comptroller’s office. Much of it was found in safe deposit boxes that are abandoned by their owners.

This week’s hidden treasure – “2011 American Silver Eagles”

They are special, dollar coins, minted from 99.9% pure silver.

State records show that at some point, the coins belonged to, or were associated with someone named "Bruce Hughes"

If you have any idea who the coins might belong to, click here.