Indian Head Eagle $10 coin appraised at $1,000

BALTIMORE — This weeks hidden treasure is a coin you do not want to use, at the vending machine!

This $10 coin is from 1908!

It's called an Indian Head Eagle, minted in the United States from 1907 through 1933, so this is one of the earlier ones.

The flip side of the coin is a bald eagle, which is why it's called the Indian Head Eagle $10 coin.

Like everything that's found in safe deposit boxes, but winds up at the Maryland Office of the Comptroller.. This coin was appraised!

The value came back not at $10...but $1,000!

If you have any idea who this might belong to click here.

As always, the Maryland Office of the Comptroller gets a value estimate for every item that comes in. There are 10's of thousands of them, many of the them are found in banks' safe-deposit boxes.