Watch
NewsHidden Treasures

Actions

Hidden Treasures: Somebody lose some basketball cards?

items.[0].image.alt
Christian Schaffer
hidden treasure basketball cards.jpg
Posted at 3:15 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 15:15:09-05

BALTIMORE — A lot of the unclaimed property held by the Maryland Office of the Comptroller comes from safe deposit boxes that are abandoned by their owner.

If the bank can't find the owner of the box for three years, its contents get turned over to the state, and sometimes there's a hidden treasure inside.

These basketball cards are from the late 1980’s or early 1990’s.

Records show that at some point, the basketball cards belonged to, or were associated with someone named "Russell A. Harris."

If you have any idea who those basketball cards might belong to, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019