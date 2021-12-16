Hidden Treasures: Somebody lose some basketball cards?

BALTIMORE — A lot of the unclaimed property held by the Maryland Office of the Comptroller comes from safe deposit boxes that are abandoned by their owner.

If the bank can't find the owner of the box for three years, its contents get turned over to the state, and sometimes there's a hidden treasure inside.

These basketball cards are from the late 1980’s or early 1990’s.

Records show that at some point, the basketball cards belonged to, or were associated with someone named "Russell A. Harris."

